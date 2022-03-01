First Talks Between Russia, Ukraine Show No Progress: 5 Latest Developments

352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed since the Russian invasion began, Ukraine told a special session of the UN General Assembly today.

Russia, which has been isolated on the world stage and is facing crippling sanctions, has launched an artillery attack on residential areas in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv.

The first round of talks between representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Belarus yesterday did not see a breakthrough. In the five-hour meeting, the possibility of a second round of talks was discussed.

Ukraine's Western allies have stepped up weapon transfers to the war-hit country. Finland has agreed to ship 2,500 assault rifles and 1,500 anti-tank weapons. Canada will supply anti-tank weapons too, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.