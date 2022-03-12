France's Macron, German Chancellor Scurry Off To Fresh Talks With Putin

Russia-Ukraine War: German Chancellor Scholz and President Macron held new talks with Vladimir Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were holding new talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine on Saturday, the Elysee palace said.

The three leaders had already had spoken by telephone on Thursday when both Macron and Scholz had "demanded an immediate ceasefire by Russia."

Since meeting Putin in the Kremlin on February 7, Macron has had nine phone calls with the Russian leader, his office said.

