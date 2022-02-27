UN Nuclear Watchdog To Hold Emergency Meeting On Ukraine: Diplomats

Ukraine War: Ukraine is not on the board of governors of the UN nuclear agency.

The UN nuclear watchdog IAEA's board of governors will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday on the situation in Ukraine, diplomats said on Sunday.

One diplomat told news agency Reuters the agenda item would be "the safety, security and safeguards implications of the situation in Ukraine."

Another said it was called by Canada and Poland, which are members of the 35-nation board, at the request of Ukraine, which is not on the board.

IAEA Director General Mariano Grossi said on Saturday he was gravely concerned about Ukraine and called on all parties to refrain from actions that could jeopardise the security of nuclear material and facilities.

