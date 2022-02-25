Air Battles, Cruise Missiles Over Ukraine In Videos Shared By Locals

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Smoke rises from the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit (Reuters)

People in Ukrainian cities and villages have been sharing visuals of the Russian invasion since yesterday morning. Some videos shot on mobile phones by residents and shared by the media and individuals show Russian air assault troops coming in a large formation of helicopters, while others show fighter jets flying low and fast over residential neighbourhoods.

Another video of a large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters in Hostomel, Kyiv oblast. https://t.co/pxgOFb6wXJpic.twitter.com/Hax0KOulqP — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2022

Mobile videos taken by people in Ukraine show rare footages of cruise missiles in flight. Several are seen in low-level flight as they head to their targets. They emit a screeching exhaust sound and look eerily lethal as they fly over homes in Ukraine.

A video shows what is believed to be a Russian Kalibr cruise missile hitting a building.

Reportedly a Kalibr cruise missile striking a target at the Ivano-Frankivsk airport. https://t.co/bR2Q5tPDJgpic.twitter.com/w9hMUHzBL7 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2022

Been seeing a lot of these today.

Russian Kalibr cruise missile passing over Zaporozhye in #Ukraine.#RussiaUkraineConflictpic.twitter.com/oI8zmEdFhH — AEROSINT Division PSF (@PSFAERO) February 24, 2022

Russia has said it used precision munitions to destroy Ukraine's military facilities. However, there are visuals and reports of damage to some civilian buildings in Ukrainian cities.

An unverified video shows two fighter jets that appear to be engaged in a dogfight. One is seen flying slowly and dumping speed to manoeuvre into a firing position for the other jet to overtake it and become the target.

More videos show a damaged Russian attack helicopter that had crashed into a field, and another helicopter downed over a river. Its pilot ejected, and reports say he was captured by Ukrainian forces. Russia's Ka-50 attack helicopters come with ejection seats.

Video from the scene confirms that this particular Helicopter was struck and badly damaged by MANPADS fire. pic.twitter.com/VIjkQQgTOu — ???????? Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 24, 2022

Ukraine's army today said it was fighting invading Russian forces northwest of the capital Kyiv, as Moscow pressed on with its advance on the pro-Western country for a second day, news agency AFP reported.

"Airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian armed forces are fighting in the areas of the settlements of Dymer and Invankiv," Kyiv's army said on its Facebook page. Dymer is around 45 km north of Kyiv, while Ivankiv is around 60 km northwest of the Ukrainian capital.