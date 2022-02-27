'Do Not Really Believe In Its Outcome': Ukraine President On Russia Talks

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Zelensky issued the video after speaking with Belarus leader.

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he was willing to "try" talks with Russia but was sceptical, as Kyiv and Moscow prepare to meet at Ukraine's border with Belarus on the fourth day of Russia's invasion.

"I will be honest, as always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try," Zelensky said in a video address. He added that if there was a "chance" to end war, he should take part in the talks.

Zelensky issued the video after speaking with Belarus leader and Moscow ally Alexander Lukashenko.

Russian troops have attacked Ukraine from many directions, including from Belarusian territory, after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in the early hours of Thursday.

Kyiv has refused to hold talks in Belarus -- where Moscow wants to meet -- saying the country was acting as a launchpad for the invasion.

Earlier, Zelensky's office said Ukraine was willing to meet Russia at its border with Belarus near the Pripyat River.

Belarusian state television has said the Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet at the Aleksandrovka and Vilcha border checkpoints.

Putin has said that a Russian delegation was currently in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

