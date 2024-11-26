Advertisement

Ukraine's Kyiv Under Multi-Wave Russian Drone Attacks, Claims Mayor

"The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack on the capital continues," Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel. "Air defence forces are operating in different areas of the city. (Drones) are entering the capital from different directions."

Read Time: 1 min
In Kyiv, the air raid alarms started at around 1900 GMT. (Representational)
Kyiv:

Ukraine's capital of Kyiv is under a sustained Russian drone attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said early on Tuesday.

Reuters' witnesses heard a series of explosions in what sounded like air defence systems in operation.

Kyiv, its surrounding region and the vast majority of the Ukrainian territory was under air raid alerts. In Kyiv, the air raid alarms started at around 1900 GMT.

