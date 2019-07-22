Russia, Turkey Plan Joint Production Of S-400 Missile Parts: Report

Turkey began taking delivery of the S-400 system earlier this month. (File)

Russia and Turkey are in talks about the possibility of jointly manufacturing some components of Russia's S-400 missile defence system in Turkey, the TASS news agency cited Sergei Chemezov, head of Russia's Rostec state conglomerate, as saying.

Turkey began receiving deliveries of Russian S-400 systems earlier this month, prompting the United States to begin removing Turkey from its F-35 stealth fighter programme over security concerns.

TASS said Chemezov's comments were originally made to Turkey's Anadolu news agency.

