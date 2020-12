Russia on Monday announced it will suspend flights with the UK for one week. (File)

Russia on Monday announced it will suspend flights with the UK for one week over the emergence of a more infectious strain of the coronavirus there.

A government decree said Russia would "temporarily suspend flights with the UK due to the worsening epidemiological situation" starting from midnight local time (2100 GMT) on Monday.

