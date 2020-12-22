Russia Summons Senior EU Diplomats Over Kremlin Critic's Poisoning

Laboratories in three EU states said that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Soviet-designed nerve agent

Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned senior diplomats from several European Union countries to voice discontent over their response to the poisoning attack on opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

State news agency RIA Novosti reported that top diplomats from Germany, France and Sweden had arrived at the foreign ministry in Moscow Tuesday morning.

Laboratories in the three EU states concluded earlier this year that Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok, findings that resulted in EU sanctions against several Russian officials

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)