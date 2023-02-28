Russia Airport Suspends Flights, Report Points To 'Unidentified Object'

A number of domestic flights headed for St Petersburg turned back. (Representational)

Russia's Pulkovo Airport in St Petersburg temporarily suspended all flights on Tuesday, the city government said. It did not provide a reason.

An unconfirmed media report from online Russian news outlet Baza said an unidentified object had been spotted in the sky and that fighter jets had been despatched to investigate.

Reuters could not immediately confirm that report.

The city government said on its official Telegram channel that it had halted all flights at the airport until 1200 local time (0900 GMT).

Data from the Flight Radar website showed a number of domestic flights headed for St Petersburg turning back to their destinations.

