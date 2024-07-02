Russia Shoots Down 5 Aerial Targets Over Crimea, Says Governor

Russia shot down five aerial targets over Crimea on Monday. (Representational)

Russia shot down five aerial targets over Crimea on Monday, the Russian-installed governor of the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on his Telegram channel.

Fragments of the downed targets fell in the coastal area and near Balaklava, which is a part of the Sevastopol agglomeration.

Razvozhayev, who had initially reported four downed targets, said there had been no injuries. He said a number of fires had been reported in forested and open areas and windows had been smashed in one building.

