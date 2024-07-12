Russia Says US Missiles In Germany Signal Cold War

Russia said that Washington's decision gave ussia "a reason to pull together".

The United States' plan to periodically station long-range missiles in Germany will lead to Cold War-style confrontation between Russia and the West, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The White House announced the decision on Wednesday during a NATO summit in Washington, arguing the stationing of long-range weapons including Tomahawk cruise missiles in Europe acts as a deterrent.

"We are taking steady steps towards the Cold War," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a state TV reporter.

"All the attributes of the Cold War with the direct confrontation are returning," he said.

He added Washington's decision gave Russia "a reason to pull together" and "fulfil all the goals" of its military campaign in Ukraine.

NATO countries spearheaded by the United States have bolstered their defences in Europe in the wake of Russia's 2022 offensive against neighbouring Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the planned deployment of the US weapons in his country, calling the move a "necessary and important decision at the right time".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)