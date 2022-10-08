Russia Says Three Killed In Crimea Bridge Explosion

Crimean Bridge: A fire sparked by a car bomb broke out on a key road and rail bridge.

Russian investigators Saturday said three people were killed after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the mainland, adding that the owner of the vehicle had been identified.

"According to preliminary information, three people were killed," Russia's investigative committee said in a statement. It said they were likely to be "passengers of a car that was near the truck that exploded."

