Russia Says It Hit Ukraine Logistics Centre Having 'US, European Weapons'

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre located at a military airfield near Ukraine's Odesa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kiev by the West, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

"Hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed," the statement said.

On Monday evening, governor of Odesa Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city, causing deaths and injuries.

