Russia Preparing Strike On Ukraine Using Hypersonic 'Oreshnik' Missile

Russia is preparing a strike against Ukraine using a hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, citing intelligence from Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe.

The warning came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to prepare options for retaliation against Ukraine for a drone strike on a student dorm in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's military denied responsibility for that attack.

"We are seeing signs of preparation for a combined strike on Ukrainian territory, including Kyiv, involving various types of weaponry. The specified intermediate-range weapons could be used in such a strike," Zelenskyy said in an X post that did not mention the drone attack.

Russia has already attacked Ukraine twice with the Oreshnik, a missile which President Vladimir Putin has boasted is impossible to intercept because of its reported velocity of more than 10 times the speed of sound.

Moscow first fired an Oreshnik against what it said was a military factory in Ukraine in November 2024. On that occasion Ukrainian sources said the missile was carrying dummy warheads, not explosives, and caused limited damage.

The second attack was in January 2026, and the missile struck Lviv region in the west of the country.

"We are drawing the attention of our partners in the United States and in Europe to the fact that the use of such weapons and the prolongation of this war also sets a global precedent for other potential aggressors," Zelenskyy said.

The leaders of Britain, France and Germany in January described Russia's use of an Oreshnik ballistic missile in western Ukraine as "escalatory and unacceptable".

Zelensky said that Kyiv counts on a response from the world and on a "response that is not post factum, but preventive."

Pressure must be put on Moscow so that it does not expand the war, he added.