Oil Tanker Hit By Unknown Missile In Strait Of Hormuz: UK Maritime Agency

An "unknown projectile" struck and caused a fire on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, British maritime security agency UKMTO said.

"A tanker has reported being hit by an unknown projectile on the port side causing a fire, whilst travelling southbound," UKMTO said, adding that there were no reports of casualties or environmental impact.

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