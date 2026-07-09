These High-Tech Futuristic Airships Are Helping Europe Keep An Eye On Russia

As Europe looks for new ways to strengthen its borders, a Finnish company is betting on a technology that looks more at home in a sci-fi film than on a modern battlefield: airships.

Kelluu, a startup in eastern Finland, is developing futuristic airships that could play a bigger role in Europe's security. The company claims to have built the world's largest fleet of autonomous surveillance airships.

Instead of carrying passengers or cargo, these silver blimps are designed to quietly monitor large areas, collect intelligence, and help track potential threats near Europe's eastern border. The company believes these aircraft could become an important part of Europe's defence strategy as tensions with Russia continue.

Built For Long Watch Missions

Unlike drones that need frequent charging or replacement, Kelluu's airships are designed to stay in the air for long periods. Weighing only 25kg, they carry cameras and sensors that can monitor activity on the ground in real time.

The aircraft can operate in temperatures as low as -33°C and withstand strong winds. They are also compact enough to be packed into a shipping container and moved wherever they are needed.

Kelluu says five airships working from one base can monitor nearly 30,000 square kilometres – roughly the size of Belgium. Each airship can be fitted with different sensors depending on the mission, including systems to detect drones, identify radar signals or capture visual data.

Why Airships Instead Of Drones?

The company says its aircraft fill the gap between satellites and drones. While satellites cannot always provide continuous close-up monitoring, drones often have limited flying time and can struggle in harsh weather or crowded airspace.

The near-silent airships are also designed to keep operating even when GPS signals are disrupted – something that has become increasingly common in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Kelluu CEO Janne Hietala told The i Paper, "Finland and the eastern flank are definitely the first place where we need to be investing for those future capabilities."

He added, "The level of autonomy is important because you don't want to have people in the same place where you need to operate these unmanned systems."

According to Hietala, one operator can control several airships at the same time, even from another country.

A Growing Role In Europe's Security

Kelluu has permission to operate around the clock along Finland's eastern border, which stretches about 180 miles along its border with Russia. Although the company has not shared details of its current operations, it says the airships could help monitor Russia's so-called shadow fleet, which is believed to transport sanctioned oil and military equipment.

Earlier this year, Kelluu secured €15 million from the Nato Innovation Fund and has also participated in NATO exercises.

The company does not claim the airships can replace every surveillance system. They can still be targeted and shot down. But it believes they can offer an extra layer of intelligence, giving military forces more information without putting crews in danger.