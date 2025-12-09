Advertisement

Russia Plans Medal For Civilians, Troops For Recovering Bodies In War Zone

Draft also includes a proposal to award the medal for implementation of innovative technologies helping to evacuate bodies from front lines and identifying the dead.

Over 1 million Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022

Russia's defence ministry has proposed a medal for servicemen and civilians who helped to recover bodies from combat zones - a rare official indication that Russia is struggling to account for the missing nearly four years into the war with Ukraine.

The draft document, published on Monday in an official database of proposed regulations, suggests awarding the medal for "evacuation of killed servicemen and other individuals in combat conditions with life-threatening risks."

It also includes a proposal to award the medal for the implementation of innovative technologies helping to evacuate bodies from the front lines and identifying the dead.

Russia, like Ukraine, classifies its combat losses as state secrets.

More than 1 million Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to British military intelligence estimates published earlier this year.
 

