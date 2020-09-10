'Nonsense': Russia On Reports Of Hackers Targeting Biden Campaign Firm

Russia said reports of state hackers targeting Joe Bidens election campaign firms "look like nonsense".

Reports that Russian state hackers targeted one of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's main election campaign advisory firms "look like nonsense", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Three people briefed on the matter told Reuters earlier that Microsoft Corp had alerted the firm in question that it had been targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers.

The hacking attempts targeted staff at Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, a campaign strategy and communications firm working with Biden and other prominent Democrats, over the past two months, the sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)