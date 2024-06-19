North Korea And Russia Agree To Come To Each Other's Aid If Attacked

Russia and North Korea have agreed to help the other repel external aggression (File)

A strategic partnership pact signed by the leaders of Russia and North Korea on Wednesday includes a mutual defence clause under which each country agrees to help the other repel external aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The comprehensive partnership agreement signed today provides, among other things, for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement," Putin was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.

