Russia Launched 36 Rockets In Overnight 'Massive Attack', Claims Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia carried out a "massive attack" on Ukraine overnight. (File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday Russia carried out a "massive attack" on Ukraine overnight, following reported strikes on energy infrastructure that resulted in power outages across the country.

"The aggressor continues to terrorise our country. At night, the enemy launched a massive attack: 36 rockets, most of which were shot down... These are vile strikes on critical objects. Typical tactics of terrorists," President Zelensky said on social media.

