Russia Is A Real Bear Not Paper Tiger: Kremlin Hits Back At Trump's Jibe

Russia on Wednesday rejected the comments by US President Donald Trump and said that it was economically stable despite sanctions and that it was not a "paper tiger" but a "real bear".

Trump in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN conference had urged Kyiv to take advantage of Russia's economic weakness and take back all of the seized territory. Russia currently controls about one-fifth of Ukraine.

In a sudden rhetorical twist, Trump wrote on social media, "I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form".

He added, "Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump dismissed Russia's might and said that it is taking three and a half years to win a war for which any "real military power" would have taken less than a week. He said, "This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like "a paper tiger."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov brushed off Trump's comment describing Russia as a "paper tiger", saying that Russia was a bear, not a tiger, and there was no such thing as a paper bear.

"Of course, President Trump heard Zelensky's version of events. And apparently at this point, this version is the reason for the assessment we heard," Peskov said in an interview with RBC radio.

Peskov clarified that the Russian army was advancing in Ukraine and maintaining its "macroeconomic stability" despite economic restrictions and sanctions.

"This, of course, is more a question for our military, but overall - and the president has repeatedly stated this - we are moving forward very carefully to minimise losses... (and) so as not to undermine our offensive potential. These are very deliberate actions," Peskov said.

