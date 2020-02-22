Russia Denies Claims Of Meddling In 2020 US Elections To Favour Trump

US agencies accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 US election on Donald Trump's behalf.

The Kremlin on Friday dismissed claims that Russia is interfering in the 2020 US presidential election as a paranoid falsehood.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the allegations were "like the usual paranoid announcements, which unfortunately will multiply as we get closer to the (US) election."

"Of course, they have nothing to do with the truth."

US media reported Thursday that intelligence officials had warned lawmakers in a briefing that Moscow, accused of meddling in the 2016 US election on Donald Trump's behalf, was looking to influence this year's vote.