'Look Forward To...' Putin Congratulates Xi Jinping On Securing 3rd Term

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his "warmest congratulations" to Xi Jinping on Sunday, after his Chinese counterpart secured a historic third term as head of the Communist Party of China.

The Kremlin said Putin told Xi he looked forward to continuing to develop a "comprehensive partnership" between Russia and China.

Putin said he would be "happy to continue our constructive dialogue and close common work aimed at strengthening the strategic cooperation between our countries," according to a statement from the Kremlin, as he wished Xi prosperity and "new successes".

