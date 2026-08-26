Russia Can Now Seize Companies That Fail To Stop Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing the state to take temporary control of privately owned businesses if authorities believe they have failed to protect their facilities from Ukrainian drone attacks.

The decree came into effect immediately. It covers businesses and facilities linked to fuel and energy, industry, communications, nuclear energy, utilities, transport and logistics, according to Euro News.

This also applies to facilities that are of "particular importance for the security, economic stability and the livelihood of the population of the Russian Federation."

Under the new rules, the state does not need a court order to take temporary control of a company. A presidential order would be enough.

Lawyers said the order could even be given verbally. State control can be imposed if a company fails to take security measures against drone attacks, breaks security rules and takes security steps that authorities believe are not effective.

Political analyst Abbas Gallyamov called it "hybrid nationalisation". He said companies could be attacked by drones and then face state action for allegedly failing to protect themselves.

"Given the fact that the same refinery has already been hit three to five times, it's safe to assume that the owners are now reluctant to invest in restoring what's been destroyed," PBS quoted him saying, adding, "Why spend billions if they're going to get hit again tomorrow?"

Lawyer Sergei Uchitel also warned that "temporary" state control could have serious consequences because once the state takes over management, owners could lose control of their business decisions, according to Euro News.

Chris Weafer, CEO of Macro-Advisory, said the Kremlin wants Russian companies to spend their own money on protecting their factories and other facilities from Ukrainian drones.

"This is an effort to force companies to look at their own security, to take measures and to spend their own money on security measures and not just be relying on the state," he told The Associated Press.

Three days before Putin signed the decree, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak asked oil companies to change their refinery maintenance schedules.

Putin's decree comes as Ukraine has increased drone attacks on Russian energy, industrial and logistics facilities. Financial Times calculations cited by Euronews show that Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refineries at least 194 times in the first six months of 2026. That was 11 times more than during the same period in 2025.

Wildberries warehouses have also been targeted. Its warehouses were hit 21 times across 16 Russian regions since mid-July. Ukrainian drones also hit six Ozon logistics facilities in just three days.

The United Nations said at least 437 civilians were killed in Ukraine in July. This was the highest monthly civilian death count since May 2022. The number was 30% higher than in June and 70% higher than in July 2025. Ukraine has accused Russia of continuing to target residential areas and civilian infrastructure.