Russia Behind 'Staggeringly Reckless' Sabotage In Europe: UK Spy Chief

British security services have uncovered a "staggeringly reckless campaign" of Russian sabotage in Europe, that comes as Russia also resorts to nuclear sabre-rattling to deter countries from backing Ukraine, its foreign spy chief said on Friday.

Richard Moore, the head of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service known as MI6, said in a speech in Paris on Friday that were Putin to succeed in reducing Ukraine to a vassal state, he would not stop there.

"Our security - British, French, European and transatlantic- will be jeopardised."

"We have recently uncovered a staggeringly reckless campaign of Russian sabotage in Europe, even as Putin and his acolytes resort to nuclear sabre-rattling to sow fear about the consequences of aiding Ukraine".

He said the cost of supporting Ukraine was well known, but added: "The cost of not doing so would be infinitely higher. If Putin succeeds China would weigh the implications, North Korea would be emboldened and Iran would become still more dangerous."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)