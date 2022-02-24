Russia Attacks Ukraine Which Says It Will Work On 'Maximum Losses'

Ukrainian military vehicles move past Independence square in central Kyiv.

Here are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

1. Putin announces 'operation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears on television to announce a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country against "genocide" shortly before 6 am (0300 GMT).

2. Explosions

Explosions ring out before dawn in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and several cities near the frontline and along the country's coast.

3. 'Full-scale invasion'

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accuses Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion".

4. Ground forces deployed

Russia's ground forces cross into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service says.

5.Martial law

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky declares martial law and later breaks diplomatic ties with Russia.

6. 'Maximum losses'

The head of the Ukrainian military says he has received orders from Zelensky to repel a Russian invasion and to "inflict maximum losses".

7. Airbases, defences 'destroyed'

Russia's defence ministry says it has neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

8. 50 'occupiers' killed

Ukraine says it has killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

9. Belarus not taking part

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko says that his military is not taking part in the invasion, as Kyiv says Russian troops were entering the country from Belarusian territory.

10. Biden warning

US President Joe Biden says the "world will hold Russia accountable" over the military onslaught that he warned will cause a "catastrophic loss of life".

11. Poland calls for NATO action

Poland asks NATO to activate Article 4, which calls for emergency consultations if a member is threatened.

12. Oil prices soar

Oil prices soar past $100 for the first time in more than seven years after Putin announces the invasion.

13. Trading suspended in Russian bourses

Moscow and Saint Petersburg stock exchanges say they are "suspending" trading.

14. Shipping closed

Russia closes shipping in the Azov Sea, which lies between Russia and Ukraine.

15. China watches 'closely'

China calls for restraint on all sides and says it is "closely watching" the latest situation.

16. 'No purgatory for war criminals'

Amid emotional scenes at the UN Security Council, Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya trades barbs with his Russian counterpart, telling him, "There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to Hell, ambassador."

17. Ukraine airspace closed

Ukraine closes its airspace to civilian travel "due to the high risk to safety."

18.Southern Russia flights cancelled

Flights from cities in southern Russia near Ukraine are cancelled.

