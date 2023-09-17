Actor Russell Brand Accused Of Rape, Sexual Assault: What We Know So Far

Russell Brand has denied "very serious criminal allegations" (File)

Actor-comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse. The allegations were based on a joint investigation done by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

As per the investigation, four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013. At that time, Mr Brand was at the peak of his career.

Meanwhile, Mr Brand has denied “very serious criminal allegations". “Amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," he said in the video clip posted on YouTube.



So what is the case against him?

– A woman has alleged that Mr Brand “raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home,” reported The Times. As per the medical records, accessed by the news portal, the woman was “treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day”.

– Another woman, who was 16 at that time, has alleged that Mr Brand “assaulted her when he was 31 and she was 16 and still at school,” the report added. She added Mr Brand “referred to her as ‘the child'”. She also revealed that it was an “emotionally abusive and controlling relationship that lasted for about three months.”

– The third woman has alleged that Mr Brand sexually “assaulted her and threatened to take legal action if she told anyone else about her allegation. The two were working together in Los Angeles during this episode.

– Mr Brand has been accused of being “physically and emotionally abusive,” mentioned the report. The fourth woman has also alleged that she was “sexually assaulted” by him.

Mr Brand, known for his work in films including Bedtime Stories and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, was married to pop sensation Katy Perry for two years.