Romanian Woman's Body Found Partially Eaten By Her Pet Dogs After Mysteriously Dying At Home

A 34-year-old woman in Romania was found dead in her apartment in Bucharest under disturbing circumstances. Adriana Neagoe, a dog-lover who owned two pugs, had been unresponsive to calls and messages for several days, prompting her family to check on her well-being. Police and firefighters were alerted following which they broke into the apartment. But what they discovered inside her house shocked all present. According to The Sun, officials found Ms Neagoe's lifeless half-eaten body on the floor with her two pugs beside her.

The police revealed that they came across the shocking scene along with the person who had alerted them. It was clear the unfed dogs had already begun to eat at Ms Neagoe's corpse, the cops added, as per The Sun.

While there were no apparent signs of violence noticed, an autopsy was performed on the body to determine the cause of death. A police investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the two pugs have been moved to a shelter.

"Another angel has gone to heaven," Ms Neagoe's sister, Maria Alexandra, said in a heartbreaking post on Facebook, confirming the death. "My beautiful sister Anda Sasha is no longer among us," she added.

Separately. Ms Neagoe's friends and family members also paid tributes to the 34-year-old. "I am devastated! May God protect her and give you the strength to overcome. Please let me know if I can help with anything. Condolences," wrote one user. "My deepest condolences to you! I am in shock!" said another.

Ms Neagoe's funeral will take place at a local chapel, her family said.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a woman who died alone at her Argentina home in 2023 was found partially eaten by her pet dogs. According to Newsweek, the 67-year-old, identified as Ana Ines de Marotte, suffered from Alzheimer's before her death and was apparently estranged from her daughter.

Neighbours called the authorities after noticing a foul smell emanating from the 67-year-old's apartment. After reaching the scene, cops discovered the woman's body lying on the floor next to her four pet dogs.

Authorities confirmed that the woman's pets had eaten part of her face and arms.