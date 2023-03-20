Rolls-Royce To Build A Nuclear Reactor On Moon, Receives 2.9 Million Pounds Funding

Nuclear power could dramatically increase the length of lunar missions.

British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has received funding from the UK Space Agency to develop a nuclear reactor that could serve as a long-term energy source for lunar bases, The Guardian reported. The UK Space Agency has given Rolls-Royce a fresh 2.9 Million Pounds to construct the reactor, following a 249,000 Pounds study last year that it also funded.

As per experts, nuclear power could dramatically increase the length of lunar missions.

In a March 17 press release , Rolls-Royce and the U.K. Space Agency stated that the micro-reactor program will help to "develop technology that will provide the power needed for humans to live and work on the moon."

''Scientists and engineers at Rolls-Royce are working on the Micro-Reactor programme to develop technology that will provide the power needed for humans to live and work on the Moon. All space missions depend on a power source, to support systems for communications, life-support and science experiments. Nuclear power has the potential to dramatically increase the duration of future Lunar missions and their scientific value,'' the release added.

For the project, Rolls-Royce will collaborate with a range of organizations including the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and Nuclear AMRC, the University of Bangor, and the University of Oxford.

The government said the deal would boost the UK's space industry and create skilled jobs.

''We are backing technology and capabilities to support ambitious space exploration missions and boost sector growth across the UK. Developing space nuclear power offers a unique chance to support innovative technologies and grow our nuclear, science and space engineering skills base.

This innovative research by Rolls-Royce could lay the groundwork for powering continuous human presence on the Moon, while enhancing the wider UK space sector, creating jobs and generating further investment,'' Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said.

The company hopes to have a demonstration model for a modular micro-reactor ready to deliver to the moon by 2029.

Speaking about the project, Science minister George Freeman told BBC, "Space exploration is the ultimate laboratory for so many of the transformational technologies we need on Earth: from materials to robotics, nutrition, cleantech and much more."

Work on the lunar base comes as humans prepare to return to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.