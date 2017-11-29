Roadside Bomb Kills Eight In Afghanistan

The victims of the blast in Kandahar's Maroof district were going from Maroof district center to their village when a newly planted Taliban bomb hit their car.

World | | Updated: November 29, 2017 00:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Roadside Bomb Kills Eight In Afghanistan

The southern province of Kandahar has long been a Taliban stronghold. (Representational)

Kandahar:  A roadside bomb planted by the Taliban killed at least eight civilians including three women and a child in Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Tuesday, a local official said.

The victims of the blast in Kandahar's Maroof district "were going from Maroof district center to their village when a newly planted Taliban bomb hit their car," said Zia Durani, a spokesman for Kandahar police.

The southern province of Kandahar has long been a Taliban stronghold.

Durani provided no evidence to support the assertion of Taliban responsibility. The group has not claimed the attack.

Roadside bombs have been responsible for about 18 percent of civilian casualties this year, according to the United Nations.

Nearly 500 people were killed by improvised explosive devices between January and September.
 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


Trending

Afghanistan blastKandahar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................