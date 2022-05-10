Yellow Brick Path Found At Bottom Of Pacific Ocean, Scientists Wonder If It's 'Road To Atlantis'

Researchers have described the brick path as "the road to Atlantis".

A group of marine scientists have discovered a strange yellow brick path at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. According to a YouTube video, the crew of Exploration Vessel Nautilus caught sight of the strange-looking formation while studying an area called Liliʻuokalani Ridge in the United States' Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean.

The structure resembles a road paved in cobblestones. In the clip, one researcher is heard describing the brick path as “the road to Atlantis”, while another called it “bizarre”.

The marine scientists said that their aim was to investigate a split in the seamount trail, with the origin of thousands of seamounts in the central and western Pacific oceans not completely understood. Therefore, they documented their findings live, which saw them stumble across the formation of what looks like a man-made brick road with distinct rectangular blocks.

The crew went on to explain that the formation is actually “an example of ancient active volcanic geography”.

“At the summit of Nootka Seamount, the team spotted a 'dried lake bed' formation, now ID'd as a fractured flow of hyaloclastite rock - a volcanic rock formed in high-energy eruptions where many rock fragments settle to the seabed,” the caption of the YouTube post read.

Further, the researchers explained that the “unique” pattern of fractures in the rock that give it its cobbled formation is probably the result of repeated heating and cooling over time due to multiple volcanic eruptions. They have also stated that the team never surveyed the area before, but now they will take a deeper look at life on and within the rocky slopes of the ancient seamounts.