Ritz-Carlton Crackdown Haunts Crown Prince's New Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince Mohammed has replaced one style of authoritarian rule with another (Reuters)

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, where hundreds of rich and once-powerful Saudis were detained in what the government called an anti-corruption campaign, has been a hotel again for four months. Its legacy as a jail, though, runs deep in the new Saudi Arabia

Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, Saudi billionaire and founder of Kingdom Holding Co., poses for a photograph in the penthouse office of Kingdom Holding following his release from 83 days of detention in the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 18, 2018 (Bloomberg)

At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan (extreme right) said the government's corruption purge was good for business and it would create "a level playing field" (File Photo)

The government has denied allegations of torture, and at least two released detainees, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and Waleed Al Ibrahim (pictured here), founder of Middle East Broadcasting Center, have said in media interviews that they were treated well (File Photo)