Rishi Sunak, UK PM Candidate, Trolled For Spelling Error. His Response

Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the second round of voting. (File)

Soon after Indian-origin and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak was trolled online for spelling the word 'campaign' wrong in a banner shown during his first television debate to pitch for the next UK Prime Minister post, he responded by saying, "Ready for spellcheck" which is in line with his slogan 'Ready for Rishi'.

The online trolling comes amid heavy criticism for Mr Sunak's tax moves during the pandemic as well as his wife Akshata Murty's tax evasion case. Akshata Murty is also the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

Adam Bienkov, Political Editor and Correspondent of Byline Times, tweeted, "Rishi Sunak's closing statement boasting of his own "competence" and "seriousness" would have been more effective were he not sitting in front of a sign which misspells the word 'campaign'."

Another user tweeted, "Rishi Sunak the details man … apart from when it comes to spelling."

On the other hand, in the second round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak won the most votes. Mr Sunak came top with 101 votes, followed by Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt on 83 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 64 votes.

"Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (101 votes), Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt (83), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (64), former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch (49), and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat (32) advanced to the next round of voting," Sputnik News Agency reported.

Earlier, on July 8, Rishi Sunak formally announced his candidacy for the Conservative leadership contest for the next PM post.

"I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister," he tweeted, adding that it is about time to rebuild the economy and reunite the country.

This comes after British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson stepped down as Prime Minister on Thursday following the mass resignation of his Cabinet members over the recent scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.

