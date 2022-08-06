Rishi Sunak On Why He's The 'Best Person' For UK PM Post

Mr Sunak said he is the "best person" to get to grips with all the issues that his country is facing.

Prime Minister candidate and Conservative Party leadership contender Rishi Sunak has claimed polls indicate that he is in the "best place" to win over the United Kingdom in the upcoming election.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Sunak said that people have responded well to his message during campaigning.

"Everywhere I go, there's a lot of people who have not made up their minds. People are very receptive to the message I have got about how to restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite our country," he said.

"I know what our members are ultimately focused on is who is best placed to beat Keir Starmer and the Labour Party in the next general election and I am the best person to do that as well as take on the job as prime minister, to get to grips with all the issues that we face," he said.

"As people saw me act during the pandemic, I will bring that same sense of urgency and grip to the government, restore trust and I am confident that I can make good progress in this race," he added.

Mr Sunak will be up against Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the election. Ms Truss is widely considered to be the favourite to become the next Conservative Party leader, and as a result, the next British Prime Minister.

When asked if he would concede given the polls suggest that Ms Truss is leading the race, Mr Sunak said: "We have to remember I did lead the parliamentary stage of this process at every round, topped the ballot at every round, have the broader support of my parliamentary colleagues and the polls show that I am the best placed to win in the general election."

"So I am going to keep going out and about on fighting hard for every vote," he added.

