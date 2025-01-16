"Right Move" To Bring Hostages Back: Israel Hails Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a televised statement on Wednesday that a ceasefire and hostage-release deal announced between Israel and Hamas was the "right move" to bring all the captives home.

"As the president of the state of Israel, I say in the clearest terms: This is the right move. This is an important move. This is a necessary move. There is no greater moral, human, Jewish, or Israeli obligation than to bring our sons and daughters back to us -- whether to recover at home, or to be laid to rest," said Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)