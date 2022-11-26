Richarlison De Andrade: Five Points On Brazilian Star Who Scored The Stunning Bicycle Kick Against Serbia

Richarlison's spectacular strike drew the attention of fans all over the world.

Here are five interesting points on Brazilian football star:

Richarlison de Andrade, a professional footballer who represents both Brazil and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, was born on May 10, 1997. He plays as a forward. Due to an injury that put him on crutches three weeks before Brazil announced its team for Qatar, he nearly missed the World Cup. He began his professional career with America Mineiro in December 2014. At international level, Richarlison made his senior debut for Brazil in 2018. Richarlison was a member of both the Brazilian team that won the gold medal at the Olympics in 2020 and the Copa America in 2019. Richarlison, who was born in Nova Venecia (Espirito Santo), goes by the nickname "Pombo," which is Portuguese for "pigeon."



Richarlison of Brazil scored twice against Serbia, with the second goal coming on an incredible bicycle kick that is already regarded as one of the best World Cup goals in history and was admired by soccer fans all around the world.