RFK Jr Shares Thanksgiving Pic With Trump, Musk. Internet Has A Question

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy has shared a Thanksgiving photo featuring President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., and House Speaker Mike Johnson — an image many users believe is AI-generated.

Kennedy posted the picture on X, showing the group seated around a festive table aboard Air Force One, with the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving."

The picture showed Musk and Trump sitting shoulder-to-shoulder on the same side of the table with their plates stacked with classic Thanksgiving food such as turkey, corn, Brussels sprouts, and mashed potatoes.

But users were quick to point out that the photo appeared to be AI-generated because Trump Jr shared the exact same image, with a different meal on the table, last year.

In that post, the men were sitting in the same positions, wearing the same clothes, but at the time, they were seen eating McDonald's burgers, fries, and Coke.

One commented, "That's a AI generated picture or are you eating directly out of the pie?"

"That's more stuffing than RFK's consumed in the last two decades. That's the AI tell," wrote the next.

"This screen looks familiar from when you ate McDonald's on AF1," commented another.

Last year, Reuters confirmed that the McDonald's fast-food meal picture was also AI-generated, humorously comparing it to a 1721 painting by Deitz Nuutzen, suggesting it predicted a Trump-Elon-RFK McDonald's dinner.

After the picture went viral, Kennedy commented on Trump's diet, saying the food served on Air Force One was unhealthy, calling it "really, like, bad."

"The food that goes onto that airplane is just poison. You have a choice between—you don't have the choice—you're either given KFC or Big Macs," he added.