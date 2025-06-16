"Tehran Residents Will Soon Pay The Price": Israel's Big Warning For Iran

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Israel warns it would target civilian sites in Iran following recent missile attacks

The residents of Tehran will soon pay the price, said Israel's defence minister

Iran and Israel have been trading missiles as the Middle East remains on the edge

Israel has warned it would next hit civilian targets in Iran in response to Tehran's missile attacks, as both countries accuse each other of hitting civilian targets in the latest flare-up in the Middle East.

"The arrogant dictator from Tehran has become a cowardly murderer who fires targeted shots at the civilian home front in Israel to deter the IDF from continuing the attack that is collapsing its capabilities. The residents of Tehran will pay the price, and soon," Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz said.