2 Thai Soccer Team Boys Evacuated From Cave By Rescue Team: Live Updates

A dangerous mission to rescue 12 Thai schoolboys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded cave for more than two weeks began today and authorities said the first two survivors have emerged in the evening. The boys and coach of the "Wild Boar" football team prepare to be rescued from the cramped chamber several kilometers inside the Tham Luang cave complex, after being trapped inside for fifteen days. The initial euphoria of finding the boys alive tuned into deep anxiety as rescuers raced to find a way to get them out.

The boys and the coach will dive out of the cave one at a time, each accompanied by a member of a team of international and Thai divers. The rescue team is already inside the cave carrying out the operation. The rescued two boys are at a hospital near the cave.

Here are the Live Updates of the rescue operation of the Thai boys from the cave: