Renault Board To Discuss Interim Replacement For Carlos Ghosn: Sources

The board of French carmaker Renault will on Tuesday discuss temporarily replacing Chairman and Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn while he remains in detention in Japan over alleged financial misconduct at alliance partner Nissan, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Renault board will meet later in the day, a company spokesman confirmed, declining to elaborate on the agenda.

Nissan has moved to oust Ghosn as its chairman this week after an investigation found evidence of serious financial misconduct, leading to his arrest in Tokyo on Monday. The French government, Renault's biggest shareholder, called on Tuesday for an interim management structure to be put in place.