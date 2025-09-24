Relationship With Putin 'Meant Nothing': Trump On Failure To End Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump on the issue of the Ukraine war, said that he thought it would be the easiest to solve because of his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, "that relationship didn't mean anything".

In a pull-aside with French President Emmanuel Macron during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Trump also credited the former and said that he helped him with a "couple of wars". Reasserting his claim about settling seven wars, he said the "biggest disappointment" that will happen eventually will be the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I thought that would be the easiest one because of my relationship with Putin. But unfortunately, that relationship didn't mean anything", Trump said dejectedly.

#WATCH | New York | US President Donald Trump says, "Emmanuel has actually helped me with a couple of the wars. We settled seven wars. The biggest disappointment, but I think that'll happen eventually, is the Ukraine and Russia situation. I thought that would be the easiest one… pic.twitter.com/AE8UkN22cA — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Even during his UNGA speech Trump said, "They said they were unendable, some were going for 31 years, one was 36 years. I ended 7 wars and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed" adding that no other president or leader has "ever done anything close to that".

He then criticised the United Nations and said that it "did not even try to help" solve the wars. "It's not even coming close to living up to its potential... it's empty words, and empty words don't solve wars" Trump said.

Trump's remarks come after a month of the Alaska Summit where he met Putin to hold high stakes peace talks with respect to the conflict in Ukraine. Although the two leaders had a positive outlook, the meeting did not have a concrete outcome.

After the summit, it was settled that first Russia and Ukraine will hold bilateral talks and if need be, there would be a trilateral meeting with Trump, Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Nevertheless, the meetings have not taken place yet.

From telling Zelensky that he does not have the cards to negotiate with Russia to claiming that Ukraine can retake all the territory Russia has seized since its invasion, Trump's tone on Ukraine has shifted.

The astonishing turnaround came shortly after Trump also called for NATO countries to shoot down any Russian jets that violate their airspace.

"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump said on his Truth Social network after his talks with Zelensky.

