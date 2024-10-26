Advertisement

"Rejecting Escalation": Saudi Arabia Condemns Israel's Strikes On Iran

The Israeli military conducted air strikes against Iran on Saturday, hitting military bases and missile sites, and other systems in several regions.

"Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation," it said.
Riyadh:

Saudi Arabia condemned Israeli strikes on military targets in Iran on Saturday, warning against any further expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation" of the Israeli strikes and emphasised its "firm position rejecting escalation of the conflict in the region", which "threatens the security and the stability of countries and peoples" in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

