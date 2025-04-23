'Reiterate Commitment To Fight Against Terrorism': Bangladesh On J&K Attack

Bangladesh has "strongly condemned" the terror attack in Pahalgam, a statement issued nearly 24 hours after the attack.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh on its handle on social media platform X this afternoon said, "Bangladesh strongly condemns the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in India resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives."

"Bangladesh extends deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expresses heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by this mindless act of violence," the statement said, adding, "Bangladesh reiterates its unwavering commitment to the global fight against terrorism."

The statement comes after several world leaders condemned the terror attacks that led to the loss of 26 lives, mostly tourists who were holidaying in the scenic Baisaran area, often referred to as "mini-Switzerland" for its meadows and panoramic views.

Soon after the foreign ministry's statement, the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus, also "expressed his condolences" over the loss of lives in the terror attack.

"Excellency: Please accept my deepest condolences over the loss of life resulting from the terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam. We strongly condemn this heinous act. Let me reaffirm Bangladesh's resolute stand against terrorism."

Foreign policy observers have, however, questioned why Bangladesh had not yet issued a statement officially on the terror attacks when prominent world leaders took no time in condemning the incident and expressing support for India.

Major countries, such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Italy, France, Israel, the UAE, Iran, and even neighbours like Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, also issued statements on the attack. Bangladesh's statement followed statements from major powers condemning the attacks.

Pakistan has so far tried to deny a role in the attack even as it continues to push terror into India in a bid to create instability and division in the country, especially when tourism has picked up in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to economic progress of the state. The terrorist attack in Pahalgam district came days after Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir, described Kashmir as Islamabad's "jugular vein".

The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message.

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on April 16, General Munir spoke about Kashmir and said, "Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle."

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Bangladesh this weekend as Dhaka tries to rebuild ties with Islamabad. But with terror continuing to emanate from Pakistan and the release of Pakistan-backed terror-accused from prisons in Bangladesh, foreign policy experts are watching the developments closely to see what stance the Bangladesh government takes vis-a-vis Pakistan and the issue of terrorism in the neighbourhood, as Bangladesh reiterates its "commitment to the global fight against terrorism".