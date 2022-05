Red Cross Begins Registering Hundreds Of Ukrainian Prisoners Of War

The ICRC will record information from the individuals to keep track of those who have been captured.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has begun registering hundreds of prisoners of war (POWs) from the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, it said on Thursday.

The ICRC said in a statement that the operation to track fighters leaving the plant, including the wounded, began on Tuesday and was ongoing as of Thursday.

As part of the process, the ICRC records information from the individuals to keep track of those who have been captured.

It added that it is not transporting the POWs to the places where they are held.

