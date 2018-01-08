Rare, Signed Catalogue Of Princess Diana's Dresses Up For Auction

The prefatory page is prominently signed "Diana" in black ink, according to US-based RR Auctions.
An opening page features a printed copy of a letter written by Diana stating that her son William inspired the sale, and the volume boasts of magnificent full-colour images of every dress to be sold.
The catalogue is accompanied by the original absentee bid sheet, an invitation and RSVP card for a viewing of the dresses, catalogue order forms, and newspaper clippings about the sale.
Christie's released the luxurious limited edition signed deluxe version of the auction catalogue for their charity sale of dresses from Diana's wardrobe dating back to 1997.
The sale, which benefited AIDS and cancer charities, was held on June 25, 1997, and raised over $3.6 million.
Bidding for the online auction closes on January 10.