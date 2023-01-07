Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Dress To Be Auctioned By Sotheby's In New York

The dress was designed by Victor Edelstein for his Autumn 1989 collection.

An aubergine-coloured silk velvet dress that belonged to Princess Diana is being auctioned at a Sotheby's sale in New York later this month. The dress was worn by the Princess of Wales in an official royal portrait in 1991 and an intimate Vanity Fair spread in 1997. It is a strapless evening dress in Infanta style by Victor Edelstein and it is expected to fetch up to $120,000 at the auction.

"A dramatic ball dress, in "Infanta"-style, from the Collection of Diana, Princess of Wales. A strapless, evening dress of deep aubergine silk velvet, with a tulip-shaped stiffened skirt, augmented by three paste buttons at the back, designed by Victor Edelstein," the description on the Sotheby's site read.

According to CNN, the dress was last sold for $24,150 in 1997, during a Christie's charity auction featuring 79 dresses donated by the Princess. The strapless number features a sculptural sweetheart neckline and a tulip-shaped skirt. It was designed by Victor Edelstein for his Autumn 1989 collection.

"The item is in good condition, consistent with use," the auction house said.

In 1991, Douglas Hardinge Anderson depicted Princess Diana wearing the dress in a painting now hung at the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund. The dress also featured on Franklin Mint's 1998 limited edition Princess Diana doll, as part of a collection of 1,000 dolls wearing her most iconic dress.

The gown will be part of Sotheby's auction "The One" on January 27. The event will also feature notable items from fashion and entertainment, including a ticket to former US President John F Kennedy's 1962 birthday and LeBron James' Miami heat jersey from the 2013 NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, a big cross pendant that the Princess wore on multiple occasions has also been put on sale as part of Sotheby's annual Royal and Noble auction. The Attallah crucifix pendant was designed in the 20th century by former crown jeweller Garrard. In 1987, Diana wore the large piece of jewellery with an Elizabethan-style Catherine Walker gown to a London charity gala.