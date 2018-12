Sri Lanka's sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reinstated Sunday, a legislator said, ending a 51-day political crisis in the island nation.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in by President Maithripala Sirisena, who sacked him on October 26 and triggered a power struggle that brought the country's government to a standstill.

Legislator Harsha de Silva, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, tweeted a photo from the president's office where Wickremesinghe took his oath.