UAE Announces Reduced Private Sector Working Hours For Ramadan 2026

As the holy month of Ramadan gets underway, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially made changes to working hours for private sector employees in line with federal labour regulations.

Under UAE labour law, private sector employees, both Muslim and non‑Muslim, will work two hours less each day during Ramadan, according to reports.

Under Federal Decree‑Law No. 33 of 2021 and implementing regulations, all employees in the private sector are entitled to this reduction in working hours throughout this fasting period, irrespective of their religion.

Usually, most private sector employees clock eight hours every day or 48 hours a week. During Ramadan, the standard workday is effectively scaled down to 6 hours, and the workweek to 36 hours.

Employers have the flexibility to organise shifts, flexible start times or remote work options, as long as the total working hours do not exceed the reduced Ramadan requirement.

Overtime Pay

If employees work more than their allowed hours, they must be paid extra according to UAE labour law rules. The overtime employees are supposed to get at least 25 per cent more than their normal hourly wage.

Any work done during late-night hours, usually 10 pm to 4 am, may get an even higher rate. This is up to 50 per cent more than the normal hourly rate. Employees cannot be forced to work overtime unless it's an emergency, as defined by UAE labour law.

Exempt Sectors

While private sector employees generally benefit from reduced working hours during Ramadan, some people employed in certain roles and industries cannot pause operations.

These include doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other critical staff. They may work longer hours, but their work is organised in shifts.

In addition to this, people in the security and hospitality industry, such as guards, hotel staff, and restaurant workers, may work alternate hours, but if they work beyond their scheduled hours, they must get overtime pay. Even with flexible schedules, the total work hours cannot exceed the maximum allowed by law.

Areas like Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) have their own employment laws. In some cases, only Muslim employees get reduced hours, while others may follow normal schedules.