6 Temples Attacked In California In 2 Weeks: Indian-American Politician

Ritesh Tandon led a protest condemning attack on temples

Ritesh Tandon, the Democratic candidate who is running for election to the US House to represent California's 17th Congressional District, has claimed that several temples were vandalised over the past two weeks.

He called out Senator Aisha Wahab alleging inaction after the temples were attacked in California.

"It might be the time to consider a recall," he said, referring to Ms Wahab.

"Today, we held a protest rally in front of Senator Wahab's office, seeking a meeting with her or her staff. Unfortunately, despite it being within office hours on a working day, the office was closed. This situation highlights the use of your tax dollars and suggests it might be time to consider a recall," he wrote on X - formerly known as Twitter.

In the last two weeks, six Indian temples have been vandalized, five of which are in Wahab District. There has been no response from Senator Aisha Wahab @SenAishaWahab, @aishabbwahab. Today, we held a protest rally in front of Senator Wahab's office, seeking a meeting with her or… pic.twitter.com/VI1CcOJNBf — Ritesh Tandon US Congressional Candidate, CA 17 (@tandon4congress) January 20, 2024

This comes even as Ms Wahab had last week condemned the attack on the temples in California. "The ongoing vandalism of Hindu temples across the Bay area mus stop. There is no room for such hatred in our communities," she said.

Official statement regarding vandalism of Vijay's Sherawali Temple in Hayward reported on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/WnDCVXqlAE — Senator Aisha Wahab (@SenAishaWahab) January 8, 2024

Last month, a Hindu temple in California's Hayward has been defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti. This came weeks after the Swaminarayan temple in California's Newark was also defaced with anti-India graffiti.